A Burnham-On-Sea couple has started a £12,000 fundraising campaign for a ‘life-changing’ prosthetic arm for their 7-year-old son.

Kaden Taylor, 7, lives in Burnham-On-Sea and was born with only one hand.

His parents, Joey and Colette Taylor, have launched an online fundraising page to try and raise enough to buy a £12,699 state-of-the-art Hero Arm.

Colette told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Kaden has had so many challenges to face and has been such a confident, independent boy — it’s wonderful to be his parents and watch his journey so far in overcoming lots of difficulties.”

“For Kaden to be able to have two functioning hands would change his life.”

“Being able to do the simple things like tying his own shoes, riding a bike without the worry of falling off to playing tennis at after-school club with his friends would be life-changing.”

She adds: “Over the last year Kaden has lost a lot of confidence and it’s really hard to watch, seeing him upset when he can’t do something as simple as playing tennis with his friends. It breaks our hearts.”

“Kaden would love to be able to do everything his friends and family can do and not have to ask for help to do simple things.”

“Being able to get a Hero Arm now would hugely benefit and support Kaden in his life.”

Colette says over £2,000 has been raised so far and adds: “We are so overwhelmed with the support we’ve had so far, honestly we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts who has taken the time to share Kaden’s story and donate.“

“Getting this Hero Arm from open bionics would be a dream come true for him.”

“The hero arm price goes up by £7,300 on 1st October from £12,699 to £19,999 but Open Bionics are honouring the current price for us if we can get funding for it before the end of the year and we are really hoping for lots of help.”

The fundraising page is here.