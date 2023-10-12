Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a blaze in a barn on Wednesday evening (October 11th) containing around 50 tonnes of hay bales.

Crews were sent to the building in the Edithmead area near Highbridge at just after 8.45pm after reports of the blaze.

A spokesman said: “Fire control sent two fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea, one fire appliance and water carrier from Bridgwater along with 2 supporting officers.”

“Once on scene, crews confirmed a fire involving hay bales in a barn measuring approx. 100ft x 50ft. This barn contained approx 50 tonnes of hay bales. Crews confirmed the farmer was removing hay bales to get to the affected area.”

“Due to the amount of smoke generating from the fire, crews donned breathing apparatus and due to this requested a fourth appliance came from Cheddar fire station.”

By 9.25pm, crews were using two breathing apparatus, a Compressed Air Foam System jet and a hose reel jet.

“Crews were attacking and containing the fire to the original seat of fire. Crews worked alongside the farmer who was using their telehandler to remove hay from the barn.”

“Water was being supplied by the water bowser and an open water source near to the incident.”

“Due to continual use of breathing apparatus, the incident commander requested the incident support unit from Martock to attend to provide spare cylinders.”

“By 10.15pm, several farmers were at work with two telehandlers removing unaffected hay bales. This enabled the crews to reach the original seat of fire. Crews were at work with 4 breathing apparatus wearers, 2 Compressed Air Foam System jets and a hose reel jet.”

The fire service said 50 tonnes of hay was 25% damaged by fire.

Crews confirmed the cause was accidental ignition.