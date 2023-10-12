Dozens of people attended the AGM of Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue this week when a busy year of activities was reviewed.

The charity’s volunteers, supporters and fundraisers gathered at Burnham and Berrow Golf Course for the 31st annual meeting where they looked back at the past year’s call-outs, modernisation and fundraising activities.

“We were delighted to be joined by Mayor’s Representative Cllr Roger Keen, who presented certificates to several of the team for long service and to some of our wonderful community supporters,” said a spokesman.

“BARB’s volunteer crew, fundraisers and support team were thanked for giving over 5,700 combined hours of their time to the charity over the past year on training, call-outs, fundraising and maintenance.”

Mike Young was presented with the Neville Jones Shield after being voted by the crew as BARB’s ‘Volunteer of the Year’.

“Awards for long service and volunteer work were presented to several of the team, including Adrian Cunningham, Deputy Operations Manager, and our long-serving trustee Tony Winterburn for his 31 years’ involvement.”

“The strong team spirit of the volunteers and close working with Coastguards and other agencies was highlighted by the charity’s Chairman Mark Newman, President Roger Flower and Operations Manager Mike Lowe during their recaps of the year.”

Framed certificates of appreciation were presented to several of BARB’s fundraising supporters who included; Retreat Holiday Park – Sarah Miles; Blue Ridge Runners – Spike Biddiscombe and Jen Stamps; Splott Farm – Lyndon Bull and Kelly Duckett; Kayakers – Sheila Hyde and Adele Deakins; Bridgwater Harley Owners Group – Mart and Patsy Coles; Events and fundraising – Tina Lowe; Web developer – Darryl Rees; Trinity Close Christmas lights – Roger and Jill Flower.

“We were also pleased to welcome Adey Mayhew, Director of National Operations at SLSGB, who gave a thought-provoking talk on water safety and the implications of climate change on coastal areas.”