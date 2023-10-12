A Highbridge volunteer has been recognised for her community spirit with an award.

Valerie Morley has received The Chair’s Award for Service to the Community (Sedgemoor) from the Chair of Somerset Council, Mike Best.

The award was presented to Valerie for her tireless work with the Friends of Apex Park during The Chair’s Awards Ceremony, held on 6th October at Taunton Rugby Football Club.

Nominated by Councillor Roger Keen and voted for by the Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Val’s citation read: “Val Morley has had a long-standing relationship with Friends of Apex as a founding member of the park, and is actively involved in all aspects of its care and development.”

“Almost on a daily basis you will find Val there with her secateurs ensuring that no path has become overgrown, noting where plants are not thriving and finding possible relocation spots for them, picking up litter and generally being involved in the planting and maintenance of the park itself.”

“Her commitment to the maintenance and care of the park has undoubtedly played a key part in the regular Green Flag awards that Apex Park receives – Val is a truly committed volunteer.”