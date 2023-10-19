The final countdown is underway to Burnham-On-Sea’s food and drink festival, which returns to the town centre on Saturday (October 21st).
The eat:Burnham-On-Sea Food & Drink Festival will be held from 10am until 4pm with scores of stalls.
Organisers say there will be more than 85 local food and drink producers taking part, with lots of entertainment as well.
Stalls will be set up in College Street, Princess Street, Victoria Street and the High Street and inside the Baptist Church and Princess Theatre.
Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham-On-Sea is where the festival began in 2012 and it is always heartening to hear from local businesses how this event lifts the mood in Burnham as we head towards the shorter days and end of the summer season.”
“It’s a hometown festival for us both and we appreciate the warm welcome the festival gets.”
Road closures:
Several roads in Burnham will be closed from 7am to 7pm to allow the stalls to be set up and dismantled safely — the organisers ask you to remove your vehicle before the closure goes in. You will not be permitted to drive along these roads:
High Street, Regent Street to Cross Street
College Square, John Street to Oxford Street
Regent Street, George Street to High Street
Princess Street, Princess Theatre to Victoria Street
Victoria Street, Victorage Street to College Street
Dedicated blue badge parking on Princess Street; Emergency access will be maintained.
Stalls at Burnham’s Food Festival:
The following stalls are scheduled to be at Saturday’s food festival in Burnham: