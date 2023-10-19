The final countdown is underway to Burnham-On-Sea’s food and drink festival, which returns to the town centre on Saturday (October 21st).

The eat:Burnham-On-Sea Food & Drink Festival will be held from 10am until 4pm with scores of stalls.

Organisers say there will be more than 85 local food and drink producers taking part, with lots of entertainment as well.

Stalls will be set up in College Street, Princess Street, Victoria Street and the High Street and inside the Baptist Church and Princess Theatre.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham-On-Sea is where the festival began in 2012 and it is always heartening to hear from local businesses how this event lifts the mood in Burnham as we head towards the shorter days and end of the summer season.”

“It’s a hometown festival for us both and we appreciate the warm welcome the festival gets.”

Road closures:

Several roads in Burnham will be closed from 7am to 7pm to allow the stalls to be set up and dismantled safely — the organisers ask you to remove your vehicle before the closure goes in. You will not be permitted to drive along these roads:

High Street, Regent Street to Cross Street

College Square, John Street to Oxford Street

Regent Street, George Street to High Street

Princess Street, Princess Theatre to Victoria Street

Victoria Street, Victorage Street to College Street Dedicated blue badge parking on Princess Street; Emergency access will be maintained. Stalls at Burnham’s Food Festival: The following stalls are scheduled to be at Saturday’s food festival in Burnham: Outside the Baptist Church:

King Fin Haverslice Tipsy Moo Bar College Street: Cocoa’s Robert Hawker Venison Crumbcoat Bakery – NEW TO BOS Butch & Braces The Crepe Cart Passion and Smoke Toastie Guys GingerBeard’s Preserves Somerset Wildlife Trust Pop’s Thai Kitchen The Exmoor Feasting Company Bollhayes Cider Nutts Scotch Eggs Anna Fraser Facepainter Salsa Stories The Pamper Box Co – NEW TO BOS The Incredible Brewing Company Quantock Steamers Yellow Door Cottage Victoria Street: Into Coffee DusiCake Stones Cider Boulton Spirit Dish – NEW TO BOS Gluten Free Picnic Nut Tree Farm Winnies Bakery British Legion – BOS Little Oak Farm Pork Bath Soft Cheese Co Kumbites Country Bumpkins Catering Punch and Judy Dough Bros. Princess Street: Country Bumpkins Flipper – NEW TO BOS Doggy Bakes Still Sisters & Friary Drinks Swift Renewables – NEW TO BOS Soy Ahoy Flapjackery Haselbury The Icon Bakery The Cheese Connection – NEW TO BOS Fawn Coffee – NEW TO BOS High Street Cheeky Pancakes – NEW TO BOS Creamberry Artisan RSPB White Horse Honey Glebe Farm Fruit & Veg Flavour Burst Gourmet Poke – NEW TO BOS Buzbee’s Premium Tonics RebelRox Kitchen Riverford Organic Farmers The Culmstock Chilli Co Boo Cottage Botanicals Pot 2 Pan Be Sweet Scone Baby Scone Carslake Tea Little Jack Horners Ltd Somerset Charcuterie Times Past Dairy Smok’n’Chimney – NEW TO BOS Princess Theatre: CoCo&Ned MaryartGB Herby4 Bath Harvest Rapeseed Oil Bray’s Cider Sam’s Fudge (Somerset) – NEW TO BOS Delicious Dauntsey – NEW TO BOS Knolly’s Desserts – NEW TO BOS Baptist Church Nama’stay Fresh Mike’s Pork Somerset natural soaps Melissa’s Preserves Hobbs Chocolates Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s Artisan Seasonings – NEW TO BOS Grown Up Marshmallows