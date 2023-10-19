A brave Burnham-On-Sea teenager has completed a 15,000ft skydive to raise funds for a local charity.

Caitlin Styles, 19, took on the challenge to raise money for local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory this month.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was one of the most surreal experiences and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to raise money for such a wonderful charity.”

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who sponsored me and supported me in raising money.”

Caitlin adds: “Together, we raised a fantastic £1,100 and the donations are still coming through!”

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of support I received.”

“I have received so much support from friends and family since setting up my fundraiser and am completely overwhelmed by the amount of love that I have been given.”

Her fundraising page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caitlinstylesx