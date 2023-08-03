Supporters of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital have this week celebrated the unveiling of an upgrade to their facilities.

Staff, patients and members of the hospital’s ‘Friends’ group gathered to mark the completion of the hospital’s new conservatory roof on Wednesday (August 2nd).

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard opened the event by praising the work of ‘The Friends’ and thanking them for their work with fundraising before she cut a ribbon and a cake to formally open the new-look facilities.

Alistair Murray, Town Crier, read a ‘proclamation’ stating: “After a wait of six years, The Friends of Burnham Hospital are proud to announce the launch of the new look conservatory, with a newly designed roof that will help to keep the conservatory warm in the winter and cool in the summer, which unfortunately the previous roof failed to do. They are very proud that with the help of much fundraising and contributions from members, they have paid for the build and installation of the new roof.”

Rob Howlett, minister from Burnham Baptist Church, led a prayer and gave a blessing, before Rev Steve Bennett also highlighted the work of the ‘Friends’ and the passion of Chair Ceri Joyce and her team in their efforts to raise funds for the hospital, benefiting staff and patients.

The hospital’s Sister Frances McLanaghan added what a difference ‘The Friends’ make to the hospital and how grateful the staff are for the equipment and supplies that have been provided over the years.

Ceri said it had been a “very happy gathering” and added her thanks to the Mayor for nominating the hospital as her official charity for her second year in office.

Pictured: The ceremony underway on Wednesday (Photos contributed)