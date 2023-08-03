A weather warning has been issued for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Saturday (August 5th).

The Met Office yellow warning will be in place from 6am to 9pm as ‘potentially disruptive’ winds sweep through the region.

A spokesman says: “Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect parts of England during Saturday.”

“The highest winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east, and spreading inland, so that by the afternoon English Channel coasts will also see some very windy conditions.”

“Widely, inland gusts of 35-40mph are possible, with a risk of 45-50 mph especially across parts of south Wales and southwest England.”

“Gusts are expected to reach 50-55 mph in coastal areas, perhaps up to 60-65 mph in the most exposed coastal areas of Wales and southwest of England.”

”Later in the afternoon and through the early evening, wind strengths will begin to slowly ease from the west.”