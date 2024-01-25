A line-up of ten stalls will be set up at the first monthly Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market of 2024 when it returns this Friday (January 26th) with a range of local produce.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to launch the monthly markets at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street, replacing the Farmers Markets which were discontinued after becoming ‘unviable’. The event will be held from 10am-1pm.

Stalls at Friday’s Burnham Independent Market:

  • Bizzy Lizzies Kitchen /Handmade Cakes / Brownies/ Bakes /& Sweet Treats
  • Midsomer Fudge / Locally produced Handmade Fudge in Large Variety of Flavours.
  • Mikes Pork / Locally Reared Rare Bread Old Spot Pork / Handmade Sausage Rolls & Pork Pies/ English Spring Lamb.
  • My Farmhouse Kitchen / Handmade Jams/Preserves/Chutneys/ Lemon Curd/ Marmalade’s/ Honey & Local Butter.
  • Nut Tree Farm / Locally Produced Goats Cheese / Quiches & Fresh Eggs.
  • Oven To You /Handmade Pastry Tarts & Sweet Treats.
  • Somerset natural Soaps / Locally made Natural Soaps / Bath & Body Products & Skin Care Range/& CBD Products.
  • Times Past Cheese Dairy / Local Producer of a wide variety of Cheese including Cheddar & Draycott Blue & Smoked Cheese.
  • Dunnies Bags / Hand Crocheted Bags & Rucksacks.
  • Nellies Nauti Bits / Handmade Cushions from up cycled T-Shirts, Commision orders welcome.
 
