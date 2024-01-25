A line-up of ten stalls will be set up at the first monthly Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market of 2024 when it returns this Friday (January 26th) with a range of local produce.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to launch the monthly markets at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street, replacing the Farmers Markets which were discontinued after becoming ‘unviable’. The event will be held from 10am-1pm.

Stalls at Friday’s Burnham Independent Market:

Bizzy Lizzies Kitchen /Handmade Cakes / Brownies/ Bakes /& Sweet Treats

Midsomer Fudge / Locally produced Handmade Fudge in Large Variety of Flavours.

Mikes Pork / Locally Reared Rare Bread Old Spot Pork / Handmade Sausage Rolls & Pork Pies/ English Spring Lamb.

My Farmhouse Kitchen / Handmade Jams/Preserves/Chutneys/ Lemon Curd/ Marmalade’s/ Honey & Local Butter.

Nut Tree Farm / Locally Produced Goats Cheese / Quiches & Fresh Eggs.

Oven To You /Handmade Pastry Tarts & Sweet Treats.

Somerset natural Soaps / Locally made Natural Soaps / Bath & Body Products & Skin Care Range/& CBD Products.

Times Past Cheese Dairy / Local Producer of a wide variety of Cheese including Cheddar & Draycott Blue & Smoked Cheese.

Dunnies Bags / Hand Crocheted Bags & Rucksacks.

Nellies Nauti Bits / Handmade Cushions from up cycled T-Shirts, Commision orders welcome.