Community-spirited members of Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club have dipped into their funds to buy three laptop PCs and four tablets to help several local schoolchildren with their home learning during the ongoing Covid lockdown.

“Burnham and District Lions Club wanted to help our young and their education during this current crisis,” explains the club’s Doug Plume.

“We recognised that our local schools may benefit from having access to more portable IT equipment to share out to those students who may not be fortunate enough to have access to laptops or tablets to be able to do work set by their teachers.”

He adds: “We contacted local schools and asked them if they had any needs and two of our local head teachers, Carly Hatch of Burnham Infants and Wayne Higgins of St Andrews, responded that they would appreciate any help we could offer.”

“After discussing what the requirements were of any machines we could get them, the Lions reached into our funds and managed to buy 3 laptops for St Andrews Junior School and 4 tablets for Burnham Infants School.”

They were presented to the two “very grateful” headteachers this week by Lion President Phil Cooke and club member Sara Plume.