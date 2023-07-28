Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club has marked its 70th anniversary by holding its annual David Warren Classic Car Tour around Somerset this month to raise funds for the Dorset and Somerset Air ambulance.

The event was held on July 23rd and saw a gathering of Sports, Classic and Members cars from the Motor Club converge on Batch Country House at Lympsham.

“This year was an extremely special year in that it was celebrating the 70th anniversary of the club’s formation in 1953. The original club back then was devised by some local motoring enthusiasts and amateur racing drivers from around the area,” says club member Dave Pearce.

“The initial meeting took place in the kitchen of local garage proprietor Mr John Buncombe, who, along with his ever supportive and enthusiastic wife Marjory, guided the club forwards with many of the events that were promoted and very well supported in the 50’s and 60’s. It was good to see two of the Buncombe family members, Jonathan, and his sister Jane, in attendance to share in the enjoyment of the day this month.”

“Over the years the club has promoted many notable events around the area including the speed events at Holimarine and later the National Speed Trials along the Marine Parade at Weston, the latter event attracting the best drivers and cars from throughout the UK.”

“These days the club is active in the promotion of motoring events ranging from Classic Tours through to the ever popular Speed Hillclimbs, and their members and officials can often be found helping other clubs at events throughout the South West.”

“This year, the classic Tour started from the Town Hall car park at Glastonbury, where crews were treated to a great breakfast from The Abbey Tea Rooms. Then the cars headed north via Godney to encompass the scenic roads across the Somerset Levels to the Cathedral City of Wells.”

“From here the tour headed east towards Dinder and then north to pick up the higher roads across the Mendip hills, with a loop around the Chew Valley lake, before ascending up the scenic Burrington Coombe, where many members were allegedly heard to burst into song!”

“Skirting around Charterhouse before descending though the wonderful Cheddar Gorge, we arrived at the town square in Axbridge – a scenic backdrop for many of the participants who stopped here for refreshments before going on to Winscombe, Banwell, Elworthy and Canada Coombe, before arriving at The Batch Country House Hotel where they were treated to a roast lunch.”

“This was followed by the club’s 70th birthday celebrations where a large number of former members and local motoring enthusiasts joined the tour participants where much reminiscing and tales were told, stories remembered and old friends were able to catch up, some saying they hadn’t seen each other in over 40 years.”

“Club Chairman Peter Isaac and President Chris House then made speeches prior to the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Lesley Millard, judging which car she would like to take home and undertaking the formal cutting of a very nice celebratory birthday cake. Celebration organisers Natalie and Kris Puddy were also thanked for their hard work.”

As in previous years, all profits from the tour are donated to the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.