A night of laughs from some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent came to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Friday evening (July 28th).

An audience of 50 people enjoyed The Comedy Network’s event with a new show of laugh-out-loud comedy.

Among those featured were Sally-Anne Hayward, an award-winning comedian and a sought-after corporate performer. She is also a regular compere at the Glastonbury Festival.

Danny Clives, a stand up comedian, has performed at iconic venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo, The London Palladium and the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve.

Burt Williamson, a stand-up comedian, improviser and comedy producer based in Bristol, also performed. He’s had two critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and is the brains behind Bristol Comedy Festival.

Further comedy nights are scheduled at The Princess Theatre on September 29th and November 24th.