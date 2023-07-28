Work to upgrade two blocks of public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea has been completed by Somerset Council and they are set to open over the next week.

The former public loos at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park have been demolished this month to make way for new modern facilities in their place.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The old facilities were of a prefabricated construction and were installed in 1994. The buildings had come to the end of their useful life and were in poor condition.”

“Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea will be pleased to hear that the Public Conveniences at Crosses Penn and Oxford Street have been replaced with new facilities.”

She adds: “The old buildings are being removed and replaced with new buildings which have the latest in climate-friendly and energy efficient features such as LED lights.”

The project has been pushed forward by local councillors Cllr Mike Facey, Cllr Mark Healey and former councillor Phil Harvey, who welcomed the “long-awaited start of the work.”

A separate project to refurbish Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront public toilets was completed last year and that block is not being altered as part of this new work.