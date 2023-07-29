The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to hold its latest litter clearing event this Saturday (July 29th).

The group will meet at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club at 10am when residents are welcome to get involved.

Organiser Mark Hollidge says: “After a bit of a hiatus, we are doing a public beach clean this Saturday, meeting at the Sailing Club.”

Volunteers are invited to help out and if you wish to take part, please make contact via mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk

“All litter picking equipment is provided but bring your own gloves. Any children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.”