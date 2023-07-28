A new weekly car boot sale is set to launch in West Huntspill on Sunday July 30th and be held every Sunday afternoon.

The first West Huntspill Car Boot Sale will be held between 1.30pm and 4pm. Sellers will be able to access the site from 12.30pm.

It is being held in a field next to the A38 opposite The Woodpile (TA9 3RH) near Sedgemoor Crematorium.

Organiser Paul Stewart from Paul’s Promotions says the sale will be held there every Sunday through to October depending on the weather, with catering and toilets available.

Sellers can buy a pitch for £6 and public parking costs £2, and pedestrians can enter for £1. No dogs are allowed on site. More details on 07900 621199.

Paul’s Promotions, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also runs car boot sales at Prockters Farm and at the BASC Sports Ground in Burnham which continue.

The BASC car boot sales in Burnham will return this Friday and Saturday with Friday events running to the end of the school holidays.