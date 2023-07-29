National Love Parks Week takes place from 28th July to 6th August to celebrate vibrant, living spaces across the UK that bring communities together and provide an opportunity to connect with nature.

Somerset’s Parks and Grounds teams, along with volunteer groups, work all year to keep our parks and open spaces looking blooming lovely and Love Parks Week not only celebrates parks and open spaces but volunteers too.

Somerset’s parks will play host to 12 free Playdays between 1st and 24th August and in Highbridge, Apex Park will host its free Playday on Wednesday 2nd August.

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Housing and Culture at Somerset Council, says: “Love Parks Week is a great time to celebrate all the wonderful parks and play areas we have in Somerset and recognise the hard work that goes into maintaining these areas not only by our staff but all the volunteers.”

Councillor Dixie Darch, Associate Lead Member for Environment and Climate Change at Somerset Council, said: “We are so lucky to be home to such a variety of beautiful parks and open spaces bursting with biodiversity and wildlife, and a space for everyone to enjoy whether it be for play, exercise or relaxation and socialising!”

“A lot of hard work goes into maintaining and protecting these vital spaces and this week is a great opportunity to take a moment and appreciate the beautiful outdoor spaces we have and recognise the work of all those involved in keeping them as somewhere to be enjoyed.”