Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued an appeal for witnesses following a break-in at a printing premises.

It happened overnight between 11pm on 11th February and 7am on 12th February at the property in Gills Lane in Axbridge.

“Intruders broke into the family-run business and stole four computers. This is having an impact on the company’s business and its customers,” said a Police spokesman.

“The suspects are described as two white men, both about 5ft 10ins tall and aged between 20-30 years.”

“One of them was of large build with a beard and wearing jogging bottoms with the lettering “CK” on the left leg. He also wore training shoes.”

“The second suspect was of slimmer build and was wearing an Adidas style top, jogging bottoms and training shoes.”

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the break-in and released under investigation.”

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the break-in who might have seen people in the area acting suspiciously and moving items.”

If you can help, contact Police on 101, quoting reference 5220034994.