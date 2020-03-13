Beers brewed exclusively by female brewers from the UK and overseas will be available at The Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea during a unique 12-day real-ale festival that starts this month.

The JD Wetherspoon pub will be serving 20 beers during the festival between Wednesday March 25th and Sunday April 5th inclusive.

Pub manager Oliver Haskins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The festival will be celebrating female brewers from the UK and overseas. It will allow us to showcase their excellent beers.”

“We are promising our customers a range of beers from overseas together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.”

“The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of beers over 12 days. The overseas brewers are from Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and USA.”

The festival line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers, vegan and gluten free beers, and those brewed exclusively for the festival. There are beers flavoured with dark fruits, blackberries, roasted cocoa beans.

The overseas beers are: Terrapin Hey Pal (Terrapin Beer Co, USA), Wheaty Brewing Corps Thebby Bitter (Wheaty Brewing Corps, Australia), Land & Sea Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewing, Canada), Birra Perugia Chocolate Porter (Fabbrica della Birra Perugia, Italy), Brew Moon Antipodean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The UK beers include: Monty Python’s Dead Parrot (Black Sheep Brewery), Jekyll and Hyde (Vale Brewery), Silkie Stout (Loch Lomond), Candlemaker (Sambrook’s Brewery), Sweet Molly (Wadworth Brewery), In the Nic of Time (Shepherd Neame Brewery), Queen of Hearts (Bath Ales). All beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint.

The female brewers include Belinda Gould, Lisa Matthews, Hayley Oaks, Steph Cope, Janet Tailby, Sara Barton, Georgina Young and Dawn Baldry.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub.