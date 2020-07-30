Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to take part in a consultation on the licensing taxis in the area.

If you, your family or friends use a taxi in Sedgemoor, you are invited to have your say about Sedgemoor District Council’s Draft Taxi Licensing Policy, which can be found here.

Consultation on the policy – which covers safety measures as well as general licensing points – runs until the autumn.

A spokesperson adds: “The Taxi is an important part of both the public transport system and infrastructure. Society generally takes this service for granted, and expects it to be provided without incident or concern.”

“It is reasonable to expect that a reliable and efficient service is provided in a safe and secure manner.”

“They can provide a vital service at unsociable hours, be a lifeline for those in rural areas, or crucial for people with mobility issues.”

“Public safety and confidence is paramount. It is a balancing act in terms of being robust in our checks and balances, while at the same time not burdening the taxi trade with unnecessary costs and procedures.”

If you wish make written comments, email licensing@sedgemoor.gov.uk by 2nd October.