A Burnham-On-Sea brain tumour survivor hopes to raise spirits and boost people’s mental wellbeing this Easter with the release of a new charity single today (Good Friday).

Lyra Cole, 7, is releasing a cover of Toy Story’s ‘You’ve got a friend in me’ to raise money for In Charley’s Memory, the local mental health charity.

Lyra, who had a brain tumour the size of an orange successfully removed when she was a baby, hopes the song can cheer up people in tough times.

It will be her third charity single – her two previous songs, Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone and When A Child is Born, were both successful in raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

The money raised from her latest song will go to In Charley’s Memory, a charity formed close in partnership with the King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

In Charley’s Memory was given its official charity status in March 2015 and since then has gone on to aid countless numbers of people as numbers needing their services rocketed.

Lyra’s auntie, filmmaker Jessie Hawkes, who previously went to TKASA, is again producing and filming the song.

Jessie says: “It has been such a tough 12 months for Britain and the whole world. Everybody’s mental health is affected in some way.”

“We hope that this song will help to lift people spirits, and the money raised will be helping a fantastic cause.”

ICM has worked with The King Alfred School Academy for many years since the tragic death of former student Charley after battling mental health issues.

It now also works with other schools in The Priory Learning Trust, Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy, as well as other schools across Somerset.

Dawn said: “Lyra is an inspiration and this song alone will help to lift the mood of people.”

“We are so grateful to all the schools in who have been so generous with their charity fundraising for us. We are in a position where we need more help to help more young people.”

Michelle Michael, Director of The Grand Pier in Weston, said: “I am delighted once again to support Lyra with her charitable fundraising. She truly is an inspirational little girl and it’s wonderful that she is happy to sing and support so many different and worthy causes.”

“The Grand Pier has also supported this charity with fundraising events and we are delighted that their good work continues.”

Lyra Cole received a Point Of Light award from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020 in recognition of her fundraising.