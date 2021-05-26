A Burnham-On-Sea student has been signed up for a Bristol Rovers’ football academy.

Goal-scoring Ryan Crawford of The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has been called up for Rovers in the Football League.

He has been making excellent progress at school and also for local leagues for many years.

Kate Clough, Head of PE, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As a Department we know how hard Ryan has had to work to get to this position. He has demonstrated great resilience and determination which will stand him in good stead – we are incredibly proud.”

Head of Year Ivor Brittan says: “We are incredibly proud of his signing to Bristol Rovers and obviously wish him all the success in this fantastic dream opportunity.”

And Principal Dan Milford, who was once a professional footballer, adds: “This is a tremendous achievement by Ryan. With dedication, enthusiasm and persistence he has a great career in the game.”

Earlier this year, the academy unveiled a 40-foot giant photographic inspirational tribute to sporting greats to further inspire current students.

They invited back two of its former students to unveil the wall – one of them, Bradley Ash, also made the leap to the Football League.

The academy collage is made up of world-beating sporting giants alongside many motivational quotes. The academy is part of The Priory Learning Trust.

By the The King Alfred School Academy’s Jill Dando News Team