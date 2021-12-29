Young swimmers at Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy are celebrating a year of success at county level.

The Academy Swim Team has posted its best year for County Qualifiers, says Sara Dykes, the Academy’s new Swim Team Head Coach.

“The Academy swim team has posted an impressive year for County qualifiers – 164 achieved qualifying times from swimmers aged 9-20.”

“We will be sending a team of 21 athletes covering 116 events and 12 relays.”

She adds: “The swimmers have shown exceptional resilience and outstanding positivity to continue through uncertain times, and this has been shown in their results.”

“The coaching staff and I are incredibly proud of them all. We are now working towards having a successful County Championships early in the new year.”