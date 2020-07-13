Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy has this week announced that it will be re-opening its doors to customers on July 27th.

As the Government eases the lockdown to enable gyms and pools to re-open the Academy in Burnham’s Berrow Road has unveiled its opening plans.

“We are so excited to announce that we will re-open at 6am on Monday 27th July!” says the Academy’s Sara Cox Conklin.

“It’s been a long and lonely 115 days without you at the Academy, and the team cannot wait to welcome you back!”

“We have extensively reviewed Government guidance and will be implementing a wide host of Covid-19 measures for your safe return to the Gym, Pool and Health Club.”

“Starbucks Coffee will also be ready for you, alongside our scrumptious Oxford Bakery goods!”

“Swim Academy, Tri & Lifeguard Academy Students are all able to re-commence their lessons.”

“Our reception team will be in contact with all Academy members and students over the next few days.”

“Whilst the doors remained closed up until the 26th July, our reception team will be answering the phones from 9am-5pm for any enquiries and to take bookings for swim lessons/classes/memberships etc.”

It says that it will be issuing updates on the New Pool timetable, Health Club Menu, Operating procedures and Academy News in readiness for July 27th.