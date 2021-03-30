Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club has this week paid tribute to coach Mike Lawrence who has sadly passed away.

Mike, who had spent 15 years as a dedicated teacher at the club, which is based at Brean Splash, passed away on Monday, March 29th.

Club secretary Kelly Podbury told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Mike was the nicest of people – kind, caring, funny, enthusiastic and could always be relied upon.”

“All the kids in the club absolutely adored Mike, I’ve had many a child in tears when they had to be moved up from Mike’s class because they had progressed so well, they just didn’t want to leave Mike. He was one in a million.”

She adds: “He was an outstanding teacher, mentor and friend of the all who volunteered at the club. Mike served the swimming community of Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area with dignity, a sense of humour and brilliant teaching skills.”

“When he retired from teaching in October he didn’t want to receive a gift from the club, instead he asked us to make a donation to The Children’s Trust.”

“It was never about Mike, it was always about the kids and how he could help them achieve their best.”

“He will be very sadly missed but we thank him for his years of volunteering, his love and dedication to the club and the sport of swimming.”

The Somerset Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) adds that it is “saddened” to learn the news, saying: “One of the best advocates and ambassadors of our sport, Mike never thought his commitment, enthusiasm and dedication to his club was anything out of the ordinary.”

“But he was an amazing man whose support over many, many years was recognised with the award of Regional Volunteer of the Month for October 2019.”

“His loss will be felt by the local swimming community, and our condolences go to his family, friends and club colleagues.”

Mike spent 15 years teaching at the swimming club before retiring from the role in 2020.