Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is welcoming families with an Open Day on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2nd).

The day will be free and open to everyone, with activities running from 10am – 2.00pm.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to come along, join us on court and try out tennis and see what the club has to offer,” says Tim Seymour, Head Coach at the Avenue Tennis Club.

Activities on the day will include free coaching from the Tennis Extreme Coaches with a Practise Wall Target Challenge, a ball machine and a fastest serve competiton.

Courts will be available for open play. There will also be a Zumba Taster Session with Paula Stitch, Face Painting and Raffle plus refreshments.