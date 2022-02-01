Generous shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to support a fundraising campaign for three leading health charities.

Last year Tesco’s ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.

The money raised is helping Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

As the charities overcome the impact of the pandemic, Burnham-On-Sea shoppers are again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills between 31st January and 13th February.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Burnham-On-Sea about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Trusted health information and advice will be shared with Tesco customers to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South West, said: “As a result of the pandemic, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been. With around 37,300 people diagnosed with the disease a year in the South West, we will never stop striving to save and improve more lives.”

“But we can’t do it alone. That’s why the support that Tesco shoppers give to the Health Charity Partnership is so important. Cancer, diabetes and heart and circulatory diseases are some of the UK’s biggest health challenges and their impact can be devastating.”

“By rounding up their shop at self-service tills this February, Tesco customers will be raising funds for vital research and prevention programmes that could help thousands of people in the region – and across the UK – to live longer and healthier lives.” For more, click here.