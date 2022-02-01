Burnham-On-Sea’s Academy Swim Team have struck gold at Somerset’s County Championships.

On the third weekend of the Somerset County Championships, the Academy’s Burnham swimmers won 3 Gold Medals, as well as 2 Silvers and 3 bronzes.

In the first event of the weekend Leo Woodrow took gold in the 10/11years, 400 Free. This was Leo’s first county championships and he is not 11 until July. In the 14 years age group of the event Zach Powell took a silver.

In the girls 13y years 100 Free, Phoebe Poole made the final with a personal best, then lowered that time again to finish 8th.

The boys 50 backstroke was next. Xander Powell claimed a silver in the 12yrs age group, with Leo Woodrow 5th (10/11yrs) and in the 14yrs Zach Powell and Lewis Hay made the final coming 5th and 7th respectively. Zach went on to get 4th in the 100 Breast.

In the girls 50 Butterfly Phoebe Poole again lowered her PB twice and came 5th with her first Regional time.

Sunday saw two more gold medals. Zach Powell won the 14yrs 200 Butterfly with a massive 14.14second PB and this was also a Regional time.

Phoebe Poole kept her PB run going, making the final of the 13yr 50 Free, and coming 5th. She then made the final of the 100 Butterfly where she lowered her time by nearly 5 seconds and won a bronze medal, in another Regional time.

Then came the 200 Free and Leo Woodrow took his second Gold, taking 10 seconds off his PB. Zach Powell was 3rd in the 14yr old race. Leo Finished with a bronze in the 50breaststroke and Zach was 7th in his final.

Coach Sara Dykes said she was delighted with all the results and hailed “outstanding performances by everyone.”

There were 38 personal best times, 13 finalists, 10 regional times, 1 Scottish national age group time. She thanked all the volunteers, and particularly Holly Hudghton who has been acting as assistant coach.