Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to host the acclaimed production ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’ in March.

Blackeyed Theatre’s The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde will perform at The Princess on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th March 2022 at 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever. However, his methods are less than ethical and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong…or very right. Suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.”

“On the GCSE curriculum The Princess is able to exclusively offer schools, for bookings of 25 or more, online access to an HD recording of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. Contact the theatre/box office for more details. A free education pack is also available.”

“The performance is adapted and directed by Nick Lane, former Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck. This gripping production takes inspiration from Lane’s own personal journey. Injured by a car accident at the age of 26 that permanently damaged his neck and back, Lane imagines Jekyll as a physically weakened man who discovers a cure for his ailments, a cure that also unearths the darkest corners of his psyche.”

Tickets are £19 Full Price, £13 Students & Schools from £10.50.

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-strange-case-of-dr-jekyll-and-mr-hyde/ or via 01278 784464.