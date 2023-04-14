Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car in broad daylight on Friday afternoon (April 14th).

Police say they received a call at approximately 1.55pm from a member of the public who witnessed a number of males stealing a catalytic converter in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We attended the car park in Pier Street within five minutes but the offenders had left the scene.”

“An area tour was carried out by officers seeking the vehicle the offenders had driven away in, but it proved negative.”

“Enquiries, including checking CCTV cameras in the area, are ongoing. The victim was spoken to by police who provided words of advice around vehicle recovery.”

“Anyone who witnessed the theft, or was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223086265.”

The spokesman adds: “Police forces across the country in recent years have experienced an increased number of reports from victims who have had catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles.”

“We fully appreciate the impact this crime has on victims can be substantial, both financially and by not making the vehicle road legal.”

“In addition to having officers patrolling the streets, we work with other police forces to try to identify offenders, as well as with scrap metal dealers who may be approached by those responsible seeking to sell the converters.”

“These thefts can be carried out in a matter of a few minutes, so we would please ask anyone who sees any individual or individuals acting suspiciously near a vehicle to please call the police straight away.”

“Doing so gives us the best opportunity to detain these offenders straight away. Suspicious behaviour includes people trying to avoid being seen jacking a car up.”