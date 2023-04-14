An injured dog that was left at the gates outside Brent Knoll RSPCA animal rescue centre on Easter Day is being cared for the team there.

The five-year-old German Shepherd was seen on CCTV being tied to the gates outside RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre on Sunday (April 9th).

Bunny, as she has been named by staff at the centre because of the time of year she was abandoned, was microchipped, but the details were no longer accurate.

Katy Darelli, Animal Centre Manager at RSPCA Brent Knoll, says: “Very sadly Bunny was left tied to our gates on Easter Sunday at around 10am.”

“She was left with an open fracture and dislocation. Despite being in significant pain, she was a star as our animal centre staff transported her to our vet. She’s such a sweet natured girl.”

“She has been hospitalised for the last few days and receiving treatment whilst under assessment as to the best course of action for her leg and the future. Having liaised with specialists, we can now plan her surgery.”

CCTV footage captured the moment that the dog was left at the gates. Several cyclists stopped when they spotted her and alerted the RSPCA team that she needed help.

Katy adds: “It’s always very sad to see pets who are in desperate need of medical care being left in circumstances such as this and we would urge anyone who is struggling to look after their animals – at what is a very difficult economic time for many people – to seek help and support, rather than simply abandoning an animal in their moment of need.”

RSPCA Brent Knoll animal rehoming centre is an independent RSPCA shelter run by the RSPCA North Somerset branch which is now fundraising to help pay for Bunny’s care. The RSPCA has launched an online cost of living hub which has a range of advice and support for pet owners who may be struggling.

Anyone who recognises Bunny, or has information about the circumstances which led to her being abandoned, is asked to get in touch with the RSPCA on 0300 123 999.