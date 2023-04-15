Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents will be able to watch May’s Coronation of King Charles on a big screen at the town’s Princess Theatre.

The theatre in Princess Street, Burnham will be showing the historic event in London on the theatre’s cinema screen from 11am on Saturday 6th May.

A spokesman confirms: “Come join us for the Coronation of King Charles on this historic day by watching the coronation live on our cinema screen, plus a short talk by local historian John Strickland.”

The Town Council agreed at its recent Princess Committee meeting last week that local residents attending the screening will be able to enjoy a free cream tea.

Free tickets for the screening can be applied for here