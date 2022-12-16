Police

Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision on Wednesday (December 14th), leaving a woman injured. 

Officers were called to Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea at around 9pm following a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

A Police spokesman says: “The vehicle, described as a red Ford Fiesta, failed to stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Tesco, down Love Lane.”

“The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a potential fractured foot.”

“If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or any dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5222299124.”

 
