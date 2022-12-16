A film crew was in action on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Thursday (December 15th), filming footage for a new feature for a car magazine.

As pictured here, the team from What Car? magazine took shots of a new £57,000 VW ID Buzz on the beach – taking extra care to keep it on the hard sand!

A Skoda IV estate car was also parked on the jetty for a second photoshoot and filming as the sun went down in the background, as pictured below.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the feature will be published in What Car? magazine and on online next year. What Car? is the UK’s biggest car-buying brand.