A film crew was in action on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Thursday (December 15th), filming footage for a new feature for a car magazine.

As pictured here, the team from What Car? magazine took shots of a new £57,000 VW ID Buzz on the beach – taking extra care to keep it on the hard sand!

A Skoda IV estate car was also parked on the jetty for a second photoshoot and filming as the sun went down in the background, as pictured below.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the feature will be published in What Car? magazine and on online next year. What Car? is the UK’s biggest car-buying brand.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: