Over 150 people attended Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert on Thursday night (December 15th).

The popular annual concert was performed by the choral society in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham. Among the audience was Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard.

The audience enjoyed an impressive performance of Rutter’s Mass of the Children featuring soloists Lowri Bufton and Andy Cruickshank, along with a selection of traditional Christmas music led by the society’s musical director, James Davies. There were also performances by Weston Brass.

During the evening, there was also a special presentation of a long-service award to Frances Webb, who has been with the society as its accompanist for 25 years.

Society Chairman Peter Read praised the society members for a superb performance and thanked all those who had attended despite the bitterly cold weather.

He added that the choral society‘s new Spring term will start on Thursday 5th January 2023 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham when new members will be welcome.

They will be rehearsing Haydn’s ‘Maria Theresa’ Mass to perform at their spring concert on April 23rd, 2023 at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham.

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society marked its 50th year with a special concert earlier this year.