Brean Play is holding a ‘Magical Christmas’ experience for young families to meet Santa and enjoy a festive show and fun festive activities.

The event runs at Brean Play today (16 December) for toddlers after school and then daily from December 17th to 22nd for all ages.

“Included in the ticket fee is a magical Christmas show with Santa performed live every session plus an Elves crafty workshop, making Christmas decorations and cards to make and take home,” says a spokesman.

“Tickets also include a Letter to Santa, Elf hunt, and a ‘Challenge Santa’ game on the multiball interactive video wall. There is also a snow globe and a grotto.”

The price also includes free car parking at Brean Play. Prebooking is essential at BreanPlay.com

Separtely, Brean Play is also offering breakfasts with Santa from December 17th to 22nd at 9am each day followed by a play session and craft activities.