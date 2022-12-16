Members of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band delivered their annual Christmas Carol concert to the members of Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club on Thursday evening (15th December).

Held at the town’s Burnham Area Youth Centre, the popular annual event saw festive treats including mince pies being served up throughout the evening accompanied by music from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band.

A Gateway spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our members enjoyed the event and enthusiastically joined in, singng all their favourite carols and Christmas songs.”

The Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club is based at the BAY Centre in Cassis Close and provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties. The Gateway Club is now on its Christmas break until the New Year.

Pictured: The event at the BAY Centre in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (Photos Mike Lang)