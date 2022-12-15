A new ‘pop-up library’ and community café has this week been opened in Highbridge.

The new facilities were launched by the town’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, on Wednesday (December 14th) at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive. They are initially open on one day a week – every Wednesday – with the hope of expanding in the future.

The previous Highbridge library closed down in 2018 amid cost-cutting measures by Somerset County Council and the property in Market Street was later turned into flats.

Now, thanks to funding from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset Community Foundation, the new community facilities are open.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com at the opening event, the Hub’s Roger Keen said: “A library is back in Highbridge – this is a great day! When the former library closed down four years ago, there was an outcry from many residents who wanted it to remain open. Our new pop-up library brings it back to the town.”

He added: “We are working closely with Burnham-On-Sea Library and the Somerset County Libraries Service who have been very supportive. They are providing us with several hundred books – mainly covering cooking, childrens, and fiction – which rotate regularly to keep the line-up fresh.”

Marianne Lutton, library assistant, pictured below, added: “I love books and I think is a great new facility for the town. There’s a good range of books here and I really hope it is well used by families and children in the area – reading is so important.”

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard added: “The Town Council are happy to support this wonderful new facility. It’s great to see ie being run by the community, for the community. They’ve identified a need and are satisfying it – it’s a great model. It is well worth every penny of the £10,000 or so that is being spent on it and I hope that it will be well supported.”

Caroline Crossley, outreach officer for the county library service, adds: “This is a really valuable addition to the community – we are supporting it as we can with a supply of books. We wish the team here every success.”

Local county councillors John Woodman and Alistair Hendry were also there at Wednesday’s opening to give their backing to the new venture.

The new Morland Hub café has also opened, providing quality freshly brewed coffee from Cawardines and a menu of toasted sandwiches, paninis and cakes. The new library is also designated a ‘warm space’ facility for the community.

The new facilities are open from 9.30am to 1pm every Wednesday.