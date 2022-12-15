A Burnham-On-Sea school and church are hoping to collect a tonne of donations for the town’s Foodbank this Christmas.

Staff and pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary school and Nursery, along with the parishioners at Our Lady & The English Martyrs’ Church, have been collecting donations for the local food bank since late November.

A spokesperson says: “The school’s Chaplaincy Team decided that they would like to support the Foodbank and have been communicating with parents about the types of donations that the foodbank is looking for.”

“The team have set themselves a goal to collect a tonne of donations to deliver to the local foodbank overseen by The Trussel Trust.”

“As a school community, we know how much hard work has gone into this from everyone involved and we hope this will help make Christmas a happier time for many in our local area.”