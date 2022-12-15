The leader of a Burnham-On-Sea community group is hoping to expand its work in helping to tackle loneliness and isolation among local care home residents with deliveries of letters and postcards.

Women Who Write launched in 2019 and involves a small group of volunteers of all ages writing letters and postcards to those who may feel lonely, isolated or who suffer from dementia.

Organiser Chris Preston, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are a group of like minded people who want to reach out to isolated people – whether they be old, living with dementia or ill.”

“We are hoping a letter or card may not just brighten someone’s day but let them know they are not forgotten.”

“There is a box for letters at St. Andrews Church and we are hoping to have one in Burnham Library in the New Year.”

“We would love to have more writers so that we can reach out to more residential homes etc.”

“If you are a home who would like to receive letters or someone who would like to write for us regularly, we would love to hear from you.”

