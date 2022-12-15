The shortlist has been announced this week for the Somerset Business Awards 2023, with companies, charities and individuals vying for the honours – including several from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.
Judges faced a tough time whittling down the huge number of entries for the 2023 awards, which are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
Local organisations announced this week as finalists are: Jays Logistics of Highbridge; Laurel Farm Glamping of Mark; TECNI Ltd of Highbridge; In Charleys Memory of Burnham & Highbridge; Poolbridge Accountancy of Highbridge; and You Are My Sunshine of Wedmore.
The 2023 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Burnham and Highbridge, Mark, Wedmore, Wellington, Weston, Washford, Shepton Mallet, Yeovil, Langport, Axbridge, Ilminster, Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerton, Winscombe, Sparkford, Winscombe, Baltonsborough, Westbury sub Mendip, Wells, Martock, Wookey, Minehead, Bruton, Wrington, Burrowbridge, Frome and Street.
This year is the 18th anniversary of the awards, which are again supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman. The grand final will be hosted by the BBC’s Claire Carter at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on March 24th, 2023.
The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February, following visits by the judges.
Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Medium Business of the Year, Service Excellence and Charity of the Year.
She said: “It was great to see so many entries from both Chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”
“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final in March.”
2023 Awards Nominees
- Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):
Air-Seal Products Ltd, Wellington
Brendon Service Station, Washford
Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
JH Haskins, Shepton Mallet
Mark One Consultants Ltd, Yeovil
- Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West):
ADPR, Langport
Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge
The Bridge Bakery and Canteen, Langport
Transformations Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics & Day Spa, Ilminster
You Are My Sunshine, Wedmore
- Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Higos Insurance Services):
Apple Technical Solutions Ltd, Bridgwater
Brendon Service Station, Washford
Cardstream, Taunton
Elliott Environmental Services Ltd, Yeovil
Puxton Park, Weston-super-Mare
Train4All Ltd, Somerton
- Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial):
Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet
Cullen & McLean Sourcing Ltd, Taunton
Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford
- Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):
Adapt Biogas Ltd, Shepton Mallet
Cardstream, Taunton
MeasureMinds Group Ltd, Winscombe
Presona UK Ltd, Bridgwater
TECNI Ltd, Highbridge
- Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):
bibic, Langport
In Charleys Memory, Highbridge
PROMISEworks, Baltonsborough
Reminiscence Learning, Wellington
St Margaret’s Hospice care, Taunton
Young Somerset, Bridgwater
- Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):
ADPR, Langport
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge
Singer Instruments, Roadwater
Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford
The Priory Learning Trust, Weston-super-Mare
WPA, Taunton
- Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):
Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil
MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater
Somerset Jobs Ltd, Taunton
Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater
Young Somerset, Bridgwater
- Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):
Blossom HR, Westbury sub Mendip
Bronwyn’s Baby Limited, Wells
Dough Bros, Taunton
Laurel Farm Glamping, Mark
Scarlett Rose Events, Martock
- Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):
Will Olbrechts (Evosite Ltd, Taunton)
Tommy Adlam (MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater)
Jess Cullen (Somerset County Council, Taunton)
Jo Harris (Somerset County Council, Taunton)
Sammy Chilcott (Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford)
Toby Jones (Visit Somerset, Wookey)
- Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity):
Bradfords, Yeovil
Brendon Service Station, Washford
Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead
Concept Products Ltd, Somerton
Habitat Aid Ltd, Bruton
PVA Hygiene Ltd, Wrington
- Service Excellence (sponsored by Stephens Scown):
Busy Bees Cleaning & Maintenance 2000 Ltd, Frome
Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Jays Logistics, Highbridge
Milsted Langdon, Taunton
Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
The Castle at Taunton Ltd, Taunton
West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge
- Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by SRD Technology UK):
Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Taunton Fabrication, Taunton
- Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):
Hippychick, Bridgwater
Millfield Enterprises, Street
Safety in Design Ltd, Bridgwater
Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton
St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton
The White Feather Coffee Co, Bridgwater