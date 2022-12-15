The shortlist has been announced this week for the Somerset Business Awards 2023, with companies, charities and individuals vying for the honours – including several from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Judges faced a tough time whittling down the huge number of entries for the 2023 awards, which are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

Local organisations announced this week as finalists are: Jays Logistics of Highbridge; Laurel Farm Glamping of Mark; TECNI Ltd of Highbridge; In Charleys Memory of Burnham & Highbridge; Poolbridge Accountancy of Highbridge; and You Are My Sunshine of Wedmore.

The 2023 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Burnham and Highbridge, Mark, Wedmore, Wellington, Weston, Washford, Shepton Mallet, Yeovil, Langport, Axbridge, Ilminster, Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerton, Winscombe, Sparkford, Winscombe, Baltonsborough, Westbury sub Mendip, Wells, Martock, Wookey, Minehead, Bruton, Wrington, Burrowbridge, Frome and Street.

This year is the 18th anniversary of the awards, which are again supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman. The grand final will be hosted by the BBC’s Claire Carter at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on March 24th, 2023.

The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February, following visits by the judges.

Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Medium Business of the Year, Service Excellence and Charity of the Year.

She said: “It was great to see so many entries from both Chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”

“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final in March.”

2023 Awards Nominees

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

Air-Seal Products Ltd, Wellington

Brendon Service Station, Washford

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

JH Haskins, Shepton Mallet

Mark One Consultants Ltd, Yeovil

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West):

ADPR, Langport

Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge

The Bridge Bakery and Canteen, Langport

Transformations Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics & Day Spa, Ilminster

You Are My Sunshine, Wedmore

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Higos Insurance Services):

Apple Technical Solutions Ltd, Bridgwater

Brendon Service Station, Washford

Cardstream, Taunton

Elliott Environmental Services Ltd, Yeovil

Puxton Park, Weston-super-Mare

Train4All Ltd, Somerton

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial):

Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet

Cullen & McLean Sourcing Ltd, Taunton

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):

Adapt Biogas Ltd, Shepton Mallet

Cardstream, Taunton

MeasureMinds Group Ltd, Winscombe

Presona UK Ltd, Bridgwater

TECNI Ltd, Highbridge

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

bibic, Langport

In Charleys Memory, Highbridge

PROMISEworks, Baltonsborough

Reminiscence Learning, Wellington

St Margaret’s Hospice care, Taunton

Young Somerset, Bridgwater

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

ADPR, Langport

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford

The Priory Learning Trust, Weston-super-Mare

WPA, Taunton

Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil

MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater

Somerset Jobs Ltd, Taunton

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater

Young Somerset, Bridgwater

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Blossom HR, Westbury sub Mendip

Bronwyn’s Baby Limited, Wells

Dough Bros, Taunton

Laurel Farm Glamping, Mark

Scarlett Rose Events, Martock

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):

Will Olbrechts (Evosite Ltd, Taunton)

Tommy Adlam (MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater)

Jess Cullen (Somerset County Council, Taunton)

Jo Harris (Somerset County Council, Taunton)

Sammy Chilcott (Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford)

Toby Jones (Visit Somerset, Wookey)

Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity):

Bradfords, Yeovil

Brendon Service Station, Washford

Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead

Concept Products Ltd, Somerton

Habitat Aid Ltd, Bruton

PVA Hygiene Ltd, Wrington

Service Excellence (sponsored by Stephens Scown):

Busy Bees Cleaning & Maintenance 2000 Ltd, Frome

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Jays Logistics, Highbridge

Milsted Langdon, Taunton

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

The Castle at Taunton Ltd, Taunton

West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge

Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by SRD Technology UK):

Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Taunton Fabrication, Taunton

Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):

Hippychick, Bridgwater

Millfield Enterprises, Street

Safety in Design Ltd, Bridgwater

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton

St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton

The White Feather Coffee Co, Bridgwater