A Burnham-On-Sea resident has received a British Empire Medal in The Queen’s Birthday Honours, announced today (Saturday).

Dr Karen Elizabeth Parker, a Flood and Coastal Risk Management Adviser with the Environment Agency, has received the award for services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. It comes after many years of work in raising awareness of Autism.

Karen told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am honoured and privileged to have been nominated for this award.”

“Working for the Environment Agency has helped me to be myself at work and to help and assist others, especially those connected to Autism.”

“I hope to continue this work as long as I am able to; there is still lots to do to enable equity for all.”