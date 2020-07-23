Somerset charity CCS (The Community Council for Somerset) is calling on the generosity of people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to donate their second-hand smartphones, that they no longer need, to help tackle loneliness and isolation in Somerset.

According to the Office of National Statistics, in the first month of lockdown, 5.0% of people said they feel lonely “often or always”, that’s around 2.6 million people across the UK.

For vulnerable people, many of whom have become increasingly isolated during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, a smartphone can help with access to home shopping, helplines and keeping in touch with friends and family.

Thanks to a generous donation of smartphones by the Rotary Club of Taunton, CCS Agents have been able to support those who are in urgent need of a means of communication in the Taunton Deane area. Now, CCS would like to extend the scheme county-wide.

Kizzy Marshall, CCS Community Agent for the Mendip area, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Please support us in our quest to combat loneliness within our Somerset communities.”

“If you have a smartphone that is in a used but good condition, lying around in a drawer, please donate it to us.”

“We will refurbish the phone, including removing any personal data. We’ll then provide the new owner with a SIM card and we’ll support them to use the phone with video tutorials and by installing apps that will help them to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

Since the start of the lockdown, CCS Village, Community and Carers Agents have responded to over 61,000 community support activities. CCS would like to thank all the generous businesses and volunteers who have helped to support vulnerable people across Somerset during the Covid-19 crisis. Donations have included everything from books to bicycles, ready meals, paint and dog food.

If you have a smartphone you would like to donate, e-mail Kizzy@somersetrcc.org.uk or call 07946 461510.

For anyone in Somerset who is in need of support, CCS Agents are here to help. Get in touch by phone on 01823 331222 or go to the website to request a call back.