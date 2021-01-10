Burnham-On-Sea’s Laptop Shop has donated 20 laptop computers to St Joseph’s School to help pupils with their home learning during the Covid lockdown.

The team at the High Street shop in Burnham wanted to help local children after hearing some have been struggling due to a lack of IT equipment.

The shop’s Kerry Llewellyn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Several of the team here have children at the school and we were all keen to help after hearing some pupils have been finding it very difficult to do their home learning.”

“We have received so many messages of support after donating 20 laptops for home schooling.”

She adds: “We are hoping to help as many schools and students as possible at this difficult time.”

“If anyone has a laptop/tablet or charger that they’d like to donate for this purpose, they can get in contact with us online and we will wipe the data from the hard drive and then give them to local schools.”