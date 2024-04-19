Car boot sales restart today at Burnham’s BASC Ground after 4-week delay due to wet weather

Weekly car boot sales are set to return to Burnham’s BASC Ground from today (Saturday, April 20th) after a delayed start due to wet weather.

The popular events attract hundreds of sellers and buyers – but did not start as normal due to the muddy conditions underfoot at the BASC Ground.

Organiser Paul Goodyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to be back in Burnham and we look forward to welcoming people back. We are starting four weeks than planned due to the wet weather.”

He adds: “We have decided to freeze all our prices even though our costs have gone up this year – but we know it is a tough time financially for many people.”

“The weekly car boot sales in Burnham will run through the season to mid October. We are also going to be holding the events on Bank Holiday Mondays and Fridays from July 19th.”

He adds that the events start at 12noon, weather permitting, with buyers admission costing £2 for parking and £1 on foot. Sellers should arrive from 11am with cars costing £8, small vans £10, medium wheelbase vans and motorhomes £12, long wheelbase vans £15 and trailers an additional £5.

There are refreshments, toilets, and hundreds of car booters. He adds that there are strictly no dogs allowed on the BASC Ground site. No booking is needed – you just turn up. For more, call 07900 621199.

He adds that West Huntspill’s weekly car boot sales are being rescheduled to Sunday mornings this season, starting on Sunday May 5th. Last year, they ran in the afternoons but are now moving to Sunday mornings from 8.30am-12 noon with sellers setting up from 7.30am.