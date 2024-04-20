8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Apr 21, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea junior football club celebrates sponsorship deal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Burnbridge Wanderers local junior football club is celebrating a sponsorship deal with a local company.

Batch Country House at Lympsham is the club’s jacket sponsor for its U10s Team.

U10s Manager Ross James says: “The children look very smart in their new jackets. We are very grateful to Batch Country House and look forward to working with them moving forwards.”

“We have a brilliant U10s team and they are doing fantastically well. The squad can only go from strength to strength with the support of our sponsors, Batch Country House And Amicus Law.”

