Local carnival supporters are celebrating the news that the National Lottery has awarded the annual spectacular event a huge funding boost of £26,225 this week.

The grant funding has been awarded by the Arts Council‘s open access programme for arts, museums and libraries projects to Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival.

The fund supports thousands of individual artists, community and cultural organisations thanks to National Lottery investment.

This is the ninth consecutive year, excluding the pandemic years, that Bridgwater Carnival has received support from Arts Council England, and it comes at a time when community-based events are facing increased and excessive financial pressures.

Mike Crocker, President for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Committee, says: “This grant was made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, and it is absolutely fantastic news for everybody associated with our carnival.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every person who plays the National Lottery,

we wouldn’t be able to do this without you.”

Chris Hocking, Life Member and Director for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival, adds: “Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival is the oldest carnival in the UK, and as well as helping to continually improve the role our carnival related activities play in the development of arts in Somerset and the South West, this grant will also ensure it survives for future generations to enjoy.”

As in previous years, the grant will mainly be used to support the continuation of the carnival committee’s work with local schools, which introduces, encourages and develops carnival skills to thousands of local children. It also provides the full programme of entertainment in the town on carnival day which showcases music and street theatre,

performed by local and national artistes.

Finally, the grant enables Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival to further strengthen its working relationships and reputational standing with other well established carnivals in the UK.

Somerset’s Carnivals return this year after a two year pause for the pandemic. The carnival has the reputation for being one of the largest illuminated processions in Europe, and every year attracts tens of thousands of people to Somerset from all over the country and the world. It raises a huge amount of money for charities and good causes, and also makes a big contribution to the local economy.

2022 Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals:

Bridgwater – Saturday 5 November, 6pm start

Burnham-On-Sea – Monday 7 November, 7.30pm start

Weston Super Mare – Friday 11 November, 7pm start

North Petherton – Saturday 12 November, 7pm start

Shepton Mallet – Wednesday 16 November, 7.30pm start

Wells – Friday 18 November, 7pm start

Glastonbury – Saturday 19 November, 7pm start

Midsomer Norton (associate) – Monday 14 November, 7.30pm start

