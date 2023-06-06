Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront will play host to a special performance by a group of Morris Men on Thursday, June 8th.

The Chalice Morris Men will be performing a display of their traditional music and dancing on Burnham jetty at 8pm.

The group are keen to encourage as many visitors and local residents to watch the show.

“Please come along to Burnham-On-Sea’s historic Esplanade to watch this popular traditional dance and maybe even take-up the opportunity to have a go yourselves!” said a spokesman.

They will then be performing at The Crossways Inn, West Huntspill later in the evening.

Pictured: The Chalice Morris Men in action at a previous event in Burnham