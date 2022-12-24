Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) is asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to plan ahead and be ready for changes to collections over the festive fortnight.

Public holidays always mean a change to collection days over Christmas and New Year.

Heavy festive loads and three-weekly rubbish collections make it extra important not to miss yours.

Somerset Waste Partnership says there are no collections on Monday 26th December or Monday 2nd January.

Both weeks’ collections will be a day later than usual. This includes Saturday collections on 31st December and 7th January of waste usually picked-up on the Friday.

The revised schedule for recycling and refuse will be below. As usual, garden waste collections are suspended for the festive fortnight.

Revised rubbish collection dates:

Usual Day Revised Day

Monday 26 December – Tuesday 27 December

Tuesday 27 December – Wednesday 28 December

Wednesday 28 December – Thursday 29 December

Thursday 29 December – Friday 30 December

Friday 30 December – Saturday 31 December

Monday 2 January – Tuesday 3 January

Tuesday 3 January – Wednesday 4 January

Wednesday 4 January – Thursday 5 January

Thursday 5 January – Friday 6 January

Friday 6 January – Saturday 7 January

Normal service resumes from Monday 9th January. You can also check collection days for now and the rest of the year using ‘My Collection Day’ at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

Recycling centres opening days:

All 16 Somerset recycling centres – including the one at Highbridge – are open on their usual winter hours over Christmas and New Year, except all close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The sites are a great way to dispose of large amount of recycling, such as cardboard, and have special drop-off points for paper gift wrap. Click here for recycling centre opening times

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follows for winter hours:

Monday Closed

Closed Tuesday Closed

Closed Wednesday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Thursday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Friday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Saturday 9am to 4pm

9am to 4pm Sunday Closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day (winter opening hours on other Sundays are 9am to 4pm)