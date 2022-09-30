Winter opening hours start at Highbridge’s Recycling Centre from today (Saturday, October 1st).

All of Somerset’s 16 recycling sites will go over to their winter opening hours from 1st October.

Winter hours at Highbridge recycling centre:

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follow for winter hours:

Monday Closed

Tuesday Closed

Closed Wednesday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Thursday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Friday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Saturday 9am to 4pm

9am to 4pm Sunday 9am to 4pm

Summer hours – 9am-6pm on weekday opening and 9am-4pm on weekends – will resume on Saturday 1st April 2023.

For more information about the site, including details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.