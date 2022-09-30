A leading TV comedian is set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

As ‘Seen on Mock The Week’, BT Sport and ITV, ‘master of one-liners’ Mark Simmons is bringing his brand-new show on the road – and heading to The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on October 28th.

Mark recently joined Dara O’Brian and Hugh Dennis on BBC2’s Mock The Week as a semi-regular on the show.

He has also appeared in other TV shows such as ITV’s Out There, BBC Radio 4ExtraStands Up, a Channel 4 pilot starring alongside Bridget Christie, as well as BBC3’s One For The Road.

A spokesman says: “Mark also hosted News-ish and Film-ish on Fubar Radio alongside co-host Seann Walsh. And now is enjoying further success with his solo podcast, Jokes With Mark Simmons, where he invites a fellow comic, such as Gary Delaney and Milton Jones to discuss jokes that they’ve written but simply just haven’t worked.”

“This isn’t your average one-liner show as there is the running theme throughout. This year Mark’s parents have sold the house he grew up in and has to collect his box of stuff from the loft. Come discover what’s in the box in this top-level one-liner show structured in a way you’ve never seen before.”

The show at The Princess Theatre will be held on Friday 28th Oct at 7:30pm. Tickets, priced at £14, are available from theatre’s online sales page here.